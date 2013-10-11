PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 11

Oct 11 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The head of Ontario's horse racing regulator has stepped
down on the eve of a major restructuring of the industry and the
unveiling of a new formula for how public money is funneled to
tracks. Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne will release the new
blueprint on Friday at the Grand River Raceway north of Guelph,
Ontario. ()
* Rogers Communications Inc said a software glitch
created a big spike in "signaling traffic" that caused one of
the worst wireless network outages in the company's history.
Canada's largest wireless carrier determined that root cause on
Thursday roughly 18 hours after implementing a fix that restored
voice and text services for customers across the country. ()
Reports in the business section:
* BlackBerry Ltd's co-founders say they may launch a
takeover bid for the beleaguered smartphone maker, intensifying
a battle over whether the company survives as a stand-alone
entity or is carved into pieces. ()
* The days of Ontario bragging about being the largest
auto-making jurisdiction in Canada and the United States are
coming to an end. Michigan has roared into first place in
vehicle manufacturing among states and provinces this year,
knocking Ontario off the perch it has enjoyed since 2004. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Canada's aerospace industry could lose about C$10.5
billion ($10.11 billion) worth of contracts over several decades
if the federal government ultimately decides not to purchase the
controversial F-35 Stealth Fighter, says a senior executive at
Lockheed Martin Corp. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Jana Partners, the New York activist hedge fund that waged
a proxy fight against Agrium Inc, said on Thursday that
it has reduced its stake in the fertilizer giant. Still, the
fund will remain among Agrium's biggest shareholders with a 2.7
percent stake, down from its previous 7.6 percent position. ()
* Enbridge Inc is working to open a major new
pathway to the U.S. Gulf Coast for Alberta bitumen, solidifying
a commercial link between the world's No. 3 crude deposit and
the Texas refining corridor that has so far eluded industry
planners. ()