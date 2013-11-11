PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 11

Nov 11 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Western Canadian farmers and grain handlers are struggling
to move a record crop amid a shortage of railcars that some say
is worsened by the surge in the energy industry's oil shipments
by rail. ()
* Negotiators at the United Nations climate summit are
searching for broad agreement that will lead to a new treaty
requiring deeper cuts to each country's greenhouse gas emissions
after 2020, even as Canada struggles to achieve its existing
commitments. ()
Reports in the business section:
* As discounter Wal-Mart Canada Corp ramps up its food
aisles and U.S. arch rival Target Corp expands in this
country, conventional chains such as Loblaw Companies Ltd
and Metro Inc feel the mounting pressure. ()
* Economists have been surprised by the degree to which
Canada home sales have bounced back from the pounding they took
in the summer of 2012, when Finance Minister Jim Flaherty
tightened the mortgage insurance rules. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Officials have been sent to the Philippines to assess
whether Canada should send a military team to provide medical
care and water to typhoon victims, Canada's foreign affairs
minister said. ()
* Ontario Provincial Police are confirming five people have
died in a plane crash in northwestern Ontario near the community
of Red Lake. They have also confirmed there were two survivors.