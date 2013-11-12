PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 12

Nov 12 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Chairman Prem Watsa, who recruited BlackBerry Ltd's new interim chief executive, says he did not ask former CEO Thorsten Heins to leave. ()

* Manitoba is being criticized for making it easier to take polar bears from the icy shores of Hudson Bay and place them in captivity. The province - home to the polar bear capital of Churchill - has quietly lifted restrictions that had been in place for 30 years and which allowed only bears under the age of two to be put in zoos. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Betting that businesses are more interested in renting than buying software and online storage space, two of Canada's biggest cloud computing companies, Mitel Networks Corp and Aastra Technologies Ltd, are joining forces to create a home-grown competitor to companies such as Oracle and Google. ()

* Canadian home renovation retailer Rona Inc is acquiring 49 percent of Groupe Coupal Inc for an undisclosed price from the Doucet family, which has run the 99-year-old business since 1971. Quebec-based Rona has held a majority stake in Coupal for nearly eight years. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Dating portal Ashley Madison has delivered a harsh legal counterattack to a former employee who is suing the company for $20 million for injuries sustained while typing up fake profiles of women for the adultery site, releasing pictures of the woman playing on a jet ski after her alleged injury. ()

* In the six months after the Canadian Senate began investigating the expense claims of some of its members, about two-thirds of senators claimed less than they had in the same six-month period before the Senate spending issue came to light. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* The last lifeline for Gabriel Resources Ltd's controversial mining project in northwestern Romania went dead on Monday, after a parliamentary commission voted down a draft bill that would have allowed Europe's largest open pit gold mine to move forward. ()

* Australia said it would allow Saputo Inc to bid for Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Holdings Ltd, removing a key obstacle for the deal aimed at consolidating the country's dairy industry as global demand surges. ()