PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 14

THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canada boasts world-class destinations such as the Rockies
and Niagara Falls, but it's missing out on a global tourism
boom, costing the economy billions of dollars a year. The number
of international visitors to Canada has plunged 20 percent since
2000 even as global travel soars, according to a sobering report
being released Thursday by Deloitte Canada. ()
* Former staffers in the office of Toronto Mayor Rob Ford
have alleged a series of abusive behavior by their boss, with
one staffer telling police detectives the mayor drove while
intoxicated, and another describing a lurid night in 2012 when
there were allegations of cocaine use and a "professional
escort." ()
Reports in the business section:
* Mounting competition from giant U.S. chains is forcing
supermarkets to lower their prices, a trend that hit grocers
Loblaw Companies Ltd and Metro Inc in their
latest financial quarter. Basic commodities such as corn and
sugar have also fallen this year, meaning there is virtually no
inflation pressure in food to help the bottom line. ()
* Governments in Ontario and Quebec have thrown political
hurdles in front of Alberta's efforts to expand markets for its
crude, launching public hearings into controversial pipeline
proposals the industry regards as necessary to enable its
fast-growing oil production. ()
NATIONAL POST
* With the dust barely settled on a day of tense face-offs,
interrogations and intervention-like pleas to a defiant Toronto
mayor, Rob Ford learned on Wednesday that he is facing a new
attempt to curtail his power, as city councillors try to strip
him of his ability to deal with city emergencies. ()
* Canada and Sri Lanka traded shots on Wednesday in the
build-up to the Commonwealth meeting in Colombo, which Canadian
Prime Minister Stephen Harper is boycotting over Sri Lanka's
human rights record. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* It's a relatively small upscale mall in Toronto's north
end but the $500 million price being paid for Bayview Village is
sending a strong message about the property market in Canada.
Real estate prices in the right markets are still strong. ()
* Quebec is asking companies involved in public contract
bid-rigging years ago to repay the sums they overcharged or risk
a civil suit. ()