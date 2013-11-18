PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 18

Nov 18 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* In a historic showdown, Rob Ford faces formal repudiation
from Toronto city council, which will vote on Monday on a motion
stripping him of virtually all of his powers as mayor, after
three tumultuous weeks of disclosures over his use of crack
cocaine and alcohol. ()
* A line of severe storms swept across southern and eastern
Ontario Sunday night, bringing heavy rain and winds gusting to
90-kilometres an hour. ()
Reports in the business section:
* On two week-long trips to Australia in the past month, the
CEO and vice-chairman of Saputo Inc has travelled
hundreds of kilometres in the state of Victoria to meet with
dairy farmers who own shares of Warrnambool Cheese and
Butter Factory Co. ()
* Malaysia's Petronas is lining up Asian energy players to
help build a Canadian liquefied natural gas megaproject, but
there is a catch. Before anyone joins the ownership team, the
prospective partners must sign long-term contracts to buy LNG.
()
NATIONAL POST
* Canada's auditor general has found that the billions of
dollars set aside for the federal government's shipbuilding plan
won't be enough to get the navy the vessels it was promised, or
needs. ()
* A lawyer representing embattled Toronto Mayor Rob Ford
said Sunday it was "highly unlikely" he would seek a
court-ordered injunction to block Toronto city council from
moving forward Monday with a motion to further diminish the
mayor's power. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* It's not exactly the 11th province just yet, but Canadian
companies have been gobbling up property in the United States
like never before. ()
* The highly anticipated next-generation gaming consoles
from Sony Corp and Microsoft Corp are expected
to re-energize earnings growth and boost share prices across the
industry. ()