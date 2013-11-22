PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 22

Nov 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper is denying any knowledge of a one-time plan for the Conservative Party to repay Mike Duffy's expense claims, even though police documents suggest the Prime Minister gave some sort of approval for arrangements with Duffy at the time the party payment was being negotiated. ()

* The U.S. government plans to sell its remaining General Motors Co shares by the end of the year, an announcement that helped the two Canadian provincial governments that joined Washington in bailing out GM move closer to breaking even on their investment. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Canada is giving U.S. discounter Target Corp the cold shoulder, and the snub is dragging down the retailer's overall results. ()

* Saudi Prince al-Waleed bin Talal, who was in Toronto last week to meet with hotel executives, is pressing Four Seasons Hotels Inc and the parent company of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Inc to look at options such as merging or going public. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Just three days after having his mayoral powers sharply restricted, a frustrated Rob Ford suggested to his budget chief that he thinks the "gravy train" is rolling back into Toronto city hall. ()

* A police investigation that four years ago saw allegations that key players in the Ontario justice system were conspiring to obstruct justice has fizzled out with admissions that the police investigators themselves were routinely breaking the law. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* When Cliffs Natural Resources suspended the Ring of Fire project that had promised to bring jobs and prosperity to the city of Thunder Bay, it proved what local authorities already know: Economic growth in the mining industry is hard to predict and even harder to plan for. ()

* The dramatic restructuring underway at Canadian Pacific has been a boon for investors but appears to be ruffling the feathers of some of the railway's customers. ()