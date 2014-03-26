PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 26

March 26 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Quebec Premier Pauline Marois struggled to regain control
of a floundering Parti Quebecois election campaign amid signs
the Quebec Liberal Party is widening its lead among voters in
the final weeks of the election race and could be on track to
form a majority government. (link.reuters.com/zys87v)
* Prime Minister Stephen Harper said the country must begin
to "assess the pain" of increasing pressure on the Putin
government over Russia's seizure of the Crimean peninsula, after
the Group of Seven countries said it is prepared to impose
economic sanctions if Moscow escalates the crisis further. The
Prime Minister has singled out the prospect of sanctions against
Russia's energy industry, which would in all likelihood curtail
the ability of Canadians, and those in other G7 countries, from
doing petroleum-related business with Russians. (link.reuters.com/bat87v)
Reports in the business section:
* Goldcorp Inc Chairman Ian Telfer dared Osisko
Mining Corp to find an alternative to his company's
$3-billion hostile offer, saying the smaller miner has had more
than enough time. It has been more than two months since
Vancouver-based Goldcorp announced the unsolicited bid, and time
is running out for Osisko. (link.reuters.com/cat87v)
NATIONAL POST
* Quebec Premier Pauline Marois rejected Quebec Liberal
Party leader Philippe Couillard's call to make public the extent
of her considerable personal wealth. Couillard announced that he
would be publishing his 2012 tax return as well as an accounting
of all assets held by him and his wife, Suzanne Pilote on his
party's website before Thursday's leaders' debate. (link.reuters.com/jat87v)
* Conservative senator Don Meredith's spending is under
special scrutiny from the Senate itself after he made a trip to
Washington that the Senate's leadership didn't approve.
Meredith, a pastor from Toronto, spent five days in Washington
for the National Prayer Breakfast, a gathering of some 3,000
international politicians and diplomats that included U.S.
President Barack Obama and members of the United States
Congress. (link.reuters.com/vat87v)
FINANCIAL POST
* BlackBerry Ltd's plan to transform BlackBerry
Messenger into a money maker will begin in earnest sometime in
the next week with the launch of a new virtual storefront within
the popular instant messaging application. BlackBerry plans to
roll out a new virtual goods storefront known as BBM Shop
sometime in the next week as part of a broader previously
announced strategy to begin generating revenue from the
company's most popular piece of software. (link.reuters.com/pet87v)
* An official at Canada's top banking regulator said the
country's biggest financial institutions need to do a better job
managing risks within their individual retail business lines,
and communicating these risks to the board of directors. (link.reuters.com/ret87v)
