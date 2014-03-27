PRESS DIGEST- Canada - March 27

March 27 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his U.S.
counterpart Barack Obama are urging European allies to support
sanctions targeting Russia's energy sector, with both leaders
saying North America could help Western Europe end its
dependence on Russian natural gas. (link.reuters.com/zac97v)
* After a day of tense negotiations under threat of a
back-to-work order, British Columbia Premier Christy Clark
signed a settlement with union and non-union truckers to end the
strike that has snarled shipping at the Port Metro Vancouver for
almost a month. (link.reuters.com/bec97v)
Reports in the business section:
* Just one week after Jim Flaherty stepped down as the
Canadian finance minister, Bank of Montreal is shaking
up the mortgage market, aggressively cutting its five-year rate
to levels that caused him to intervene last year. BMO is now
offering five-year fixed mortgages at 2.99 percent, slashing its
rate from 3.49 percent. (link.reuters.com/kec97v)
NATIONAL POST
* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford took more than a few punches but
remained light on his feet at the inaugural televised debate in
mayoral election that saw challengers skirt around the police
investigation into him and not once utter the words "crack
cocaine." (link.reuters.com/tec97v)
* Quebec Premier Pauline Marois's insistence that her party
is a model of political integrity took a hit on Wednesday as it
emerged that Quebec's anti-corruption police are looking into
past Parti Quebecois fundraising practices. (link.reuters.com/zec97v)
FINANCIAL POST
* Quebec's Liberal Party says the separatist Party Quebecois
has gone too far in its dream of the province as a petroleum
promised land and that no public money should be spent on
early-stage oil drilling projects such as those on Anticosti
island. (link.reuters.com/zyc97v)
* BlackBerry Ltd Chief Executive John Chen says he
is fighting against future product leaks by taking "legal
action" that he hopes will set an example. The head of the
Waterloo, Ontario-based smartphone company alleges that a person
he did not name stole confidential details about a future
BlackBerry product and leaked them to the public. (link.reuters.com/rec97v)
