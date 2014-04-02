PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 2

April 2 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* With only five days of campaigning left ahead of
elections, Quebec party leaders are into their final blitz as
the Liberals and the Parti Quebecois take aim at some of their
traditional strongholds that swung over to the Coalition Avenir
Quebec in the most recent election. (link.reuters.com/hym28v)
* In a sign of the feverish atmosphere leading up to next
week's provincial vote in Quebec, five McGill University
students have hired a high-profile human-rights lawyer and filed
an emergency court injunction in a bid to get on the Quebec
voters' list. (link.reuters.com/mym28v)
Reports in the business section:
* After winning a $1 billion rail contract from a South
African freight company, Bombardier Inc says it is
confident of a bigger breakthrough in the emerging African
market - but first it must weather a storm of controversy over
its local partners in the deal. (link.reuters.com/nym28v)
NATIONAL POST
* Quebec Premier Pauline Marois personally has had a
catastrophic few weeks ahead of the provincial elections, from
which she will find it difficult to recover. She needs to win a
majority next Monday to avoid the guillotine that awaits all
Parti Quebecois leaders who disappoint their brothers and
sisters in the movement. Such a victory now seems unlikely. (link.reuters.com/qym28v)
* Alberta's long-ruling Progressive Conservative Party
released another annual report showing it sliding ever further
into the red this week, but the disclosure does not show the
full picture, a National Post analysis has found. (link.reuters.com/sym28v)
FINANCIAL POST
* Companies in Ontario and Quebec are among those on the
forefront of modernizing the traditional way of harvesting maple
syrup, by applying technology to monitor leaks in the long
plastic tubes that draw sap from maple trees. (link.reuters.com/tym28v)
* The Bank of Canada could lag the U.S. Federal Reserve in
starting to raise rates, but it may also lag behind in terms of
the pace of hikes during the upcoming cycle, says a Scotiabank
outlook. (link.reuters.com/zym28v)
