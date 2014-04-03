PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 3

April 3 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The political future of Toronto-area Conservative MP Eve Adams is uncertain after Prime Minister and Conservative party leader Stephen Harper ordered a party investigation into the power struggle that went behind an Ontario nomination. (link.reuters.com/qyt28v)

* Two new cases of measles in Calgary area have taken the total number of infected people to five. The two individuals are from the Western Canada High School in Calgary, which was warned in late January of a measles exposure. (link.reuters.com/fuv28v)

Reports in the business section:

* In an effort to block Goldcorp Inc's hostile bid, Osisko Mining Corp cut a complicated deal with Yamana Gold Inc and two Canadian pension funds. Toronto-based Yamana will use cash and its stock to buy a 50 percent interest in Osisko's mining and exploration assets. (link.reuters.com/vyt28v)

NATIONAL POST

* Toronto mayor Rob Ford was the sole vote against the city council's motion on naming a city street in honor of Nelson Mandela. The decision surprised many members of the Toronto city council and ensued a huge commotion on social media. When reporters approached Ford on his surprising decision, he stood up in city council to say he voted the wrong way and asked for a re-vote. (link.reuters.com/cav28v)

* An Alberta court has ruled against a constitutional challenge that opposes the provincial government's monopoly on health care. Alberta Court of Queen's bench ruled against a claim to obtain private health insurance, saying that an Albertan can't rely on the Supreme Court's 2005 Chaoulli decision because provincial law bans private health insurance. (link.reuters.com/jav28v)

FINANCIAL POST

* Imperial Oil Ltd is struggling to work out manufacturing and installation-related defects at its $12.9 billion Kearl oil sands mine nearly one year after production began. (link.reuters.com/tav28v)

* Home sales in the Vancouver region picked up in March compared to a year earlier. However, they were still well below the long-term average for the month, according to the city's real estate board. (link.reuters.com/xav28v) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)