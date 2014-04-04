PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 4

April 4 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Conservative Party MP Eve Adams is vowing to fight
allegations of improper conduct and unfair advantage in a heated
Toronto-area nomination contest. The MP said a letter sent to
Prime Minister Stephen Harper by Oakville-area Conservative
officials making accusations against her contained a "slew of
inaccuracies." (link.reuters.com/red38v)
* Parti Quebecois leader Pauline Marois pledged to cut taxes
if her party wins the April 7 Quebec elections. Thursday's
announcement that Parti Quebecois would reduce personal-income
and corporate payroll taxes appears designed to attract
middle-class French-speaking voters, whom the party will need if
it hopes to stay in power. (link.reuters.com/sed38v)
Reports in the business section:
* Hudson's Bay Co Chief Executive Richard Baker
said in an interview that it is "highly likely" that the company
will spin out its valuable properties into a real estate
investment trust. (link.reuters.com/xed38v)
NATIONAL POST
* Dimitri Soudas, who was fired by Prime Minister Stephen
Harper as executive director of the Conservative party, has
claimed he actually "stepped down" from the high profile role.
PM Harper has begun the hunt to find someone new to spearhead
the Conservative party's election preparedness for what is
supposed to be a fall 2015 campaign. (link.reuters.com/hud38v)
* An American pilot was charged with multiple
weapons-related offences after screening officers at the Calgary
International Airport discovered a loaded handgun in a piece of
luggage. (link.reuters.com/jud38v)
FINANCIAL POST
* Husky Energy Inc is mulling a LNG project in
Canada's Atlantic Coast amid interest from European countries
looking to diversify their natural gas supplies away from
Russia. (link.reuters.com/mud38v)
* Air Canada said it now expects its first quarter
results to be roughly in line with last year after its revenue
performance was stronger than expected. In February, Air Canada
said it expected its EBITDAR earnings during the first quarter
to fall by $15 million to $30 million compared to last year
after severe weather, the weaker Canadian dollar and the impact
of increased capacity in certain markets dragged on its
earnings. (link.reuters.com/nud38v)
