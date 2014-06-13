PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 13

June 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A crash of China's shadow banking system would send shock waves through the Canadian economy, depressing commodity prices and triggering a housing market correction, the Bank of Canada warned in a new report. Other major risks to the Canadian system remain largely unchanged, including the threat of a house price collapse at home, sharply higher interest rates or the euro crisis. (r.reuters.com/daz99v)

* More than a million encoded BlackBerry messages have been viewed by police as part of a crackdown against Quebec organized crime. In arresting more than 30 people on Thursday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police took the rare step of publicly highlighting its interception of BlackBerry Inc's supposedly secure "PIN-to-PIN" communications. (r.reuters.com/haz99v)

Reports in the business section:

* As world financial centers battle to become offshore trading hubs for the Chinese yuan, Toronto and Vancouver appear to be setting aside some differences to put up a united front in pitching Canada as the next logical destination. "We can preoccupy ourselves with the competition between two geographic regions - Vancouver and Toronto - or we can capitalize on the strengths that both of those centres would bring. I think that has merit." British Columbia Finance Minister Michael de Jong said in an interview. (r.reuters.com/kaz99v)

NATIONAL POST

* Kathleen Wynne's Liberal Party of Canada will form a majority government, making history in the province and proving Ontario is willing to give her left-of-centre, scandal-plagued party another chance. The party creeped past the 54 seats needed to claim a majority, scoring 59 of them, and holding 38.6 percent of the popular vote. (r.reuters.com/maz99v)

* Lawyers for the family of Sinclair, an aboriginal man who died during a 34-hour emergency room wait, say an inquest judge must rule the death a homicide. They have also asked the judge to recommend Manitoba call a public inquiry into how aboriginal people are treated in the health-care system. (r.reuters.com/paz99v)

FINANCIAL POST

* A new report says that Canadian residential real estate has been getting a huge boost from so-called echo boomers, those in the 20-38 age bracket. "The Baby Boom generation grabs most of the attention on this front, but their children, the echo boomers, pack a heavy economic punch as well." Bank of Montreal economist Robert Kavcic, said in a report released on Thursday. (r.reuters.com/saz99v)

* BlackBerry Ltd has inked a new three-year deal with EnStream LP - jointly owned by BCE Inc, Telus Corp and Rogers Communications Inc to help secure customer data, marking the Canadian technology company's latest effort to shift its focus from devices to services. (r.reuters.com/waz99v) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)