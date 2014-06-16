PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 16

June 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Mario Beaulieu, the new leader of the Bloc Québécois, is a separatist betting on a shift in strategy to an aggressive promotion of independence to revive the dying party. But the former head of the Société Saint-Jean-Baptiste, a pro-sovereignty organization, faces a huge challenge trying to revive separatism among an unreceptive Quebec electorate that recently voted out the Parti Québécois in the April 7 provincial election. (link.reuters.com/zuj22w)

Reports in the business section:

* As it undergoes a massive corporate make over, BlackBerry will have to reassure its long-suffering investors that its new ambition - to become the universal platform for all connected devices - can really counteract the old, declining smartphone business. BlackBerry reports its fiscal 2015 first-quarter results on Thursday before markets open. (link.reuters.com/hyj22w)

* Canada's telecom regulator must soon decide whether to restrict billing practices associated with a handful of apps that let users stream live and on-demand television stations on their mobile devices for about $5 per month. Some say it gives the cellular providers' affiliated TV services an unfair leg up over competing online video services. (link.reuters.com/jyj22w)

NATIONAL POST

* When a Toronto-area man lost his driver's license due to an impaired driving conviction, an acquaintance alleges he took the unusual - and surprisingly legal - step of simply substituting his truck with a private helicopter. Under Canadian law, there is indeed no automatic link between a drunk driving conviction and the ability to fly. (link.reuters.com/vyj22w)

FINANCIAL POST

* Many of Canada's top forecasters will sit down with Joe Oliver on Monday for what is billed as a part number-crunching, part get-acquainted session with the new finance minister. Among other political promises, Oliver has inherited a pledge to eliminate the federal deficit by 2015, the same year as the next scheduled national election. (link.reuters.com/wyj22w)

