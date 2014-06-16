PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 16

BRIEF-FLYHT signs $1.9 mln sales contract with Chinese airline
* FLYHT signs USD $1.9 million sales contract with Chinese airline
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Mario Beaulieu, the new leader of the Bloc Québécois, is a separatist betting on a shift in strategy to an aggressive promotion of independence to revive the dying party. But the former head of the Société Saint-Jean-Baptiste, a pro-sovereignty organization, faces a huge challenge trying to revive separatism among an unreceptive Quebec electorate that recently voted out the Parti Québécois in the April 7 provincial election. (link.reuters.com/zuj22w)
Reports in the business section:
* As it undergoes a massive corporate make over, BlackBerry will have to reassure its long-suffering investors that its new ambition - to become the universal platform for all connected devices - can really counteract the old, declining smartphone business. BlackBerry reports its fiscal 2015 first-quarter results on Thursday before markets open. (link.reuters.com/hyj22w)
* Canada's telecom regulator must soon decide whether to restrict billing practices associated with a handful of apps that let users stream live and on-demand television stations on their mobile devices for about $5 per month. Some say it gives the cellular providers' affiliated TV services an unfair leg up over competing online video services. (link.reuters.com/jyj22w)
NATIONAL POST
* When a Toronto-area man lost his driver's license due to an impaired driving conviction, an acquaintance alleges he took the unusual - and surprisingly legal - step of simply substituting his truck with a private helicopter. Under Canadian law, there is indeed no automatic link between a drunk driving conviction and the ability to fly. (link.reuters.com/vyj22w)
FINANCIAL POST
* Many of Canada's top forecasters will sit down with Joe Oliver on Monday for what is billed as a part number-crunching, part get-acquainted session with the new finance minister. Among other political promises, Oliver has inherited a pledge to eliminate the federal deficit by 2015, the same year as the next scheduled national election. (link.reuters.com/wyj22w)
(Compiled by Sampad Panaik in Bangalore)
