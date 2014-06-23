PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 23

June 23 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The federal Conservatives are playing defense in the
western strongholds of Alberta and British Columbia amid rising
tensions over two divisive decisions - the crackdown on
temporary foreign workers and approval of the Northern Gateway
pipeline. (bit.ly/1p8M4mH)
* Justice Department's finest legal minds are falling prey
to a garden-variety Internet scam. An internal survey shows
almost 2,000 staff were conned into clicking on a phony
"phishing" link in their email, raising questions about the
security of sensitive information. (bit.ly/1uVTl6t)
Reports in the business section:
* The founder of Lululemon Athletica Inc is
preparing to go back into battle with the yoga-wear retailer as
it struggles to recover from a string of setbacks. Chip Wilson
is talking with bankers at Goldman Sachs Group Inc in
considering a host of options, including teaming with a
private-equity firm to mount a buyout or selling his holdings in
the company, a source familiar with the situation said Sunday.
(bit.ly/1qDNrJJ)
NATIONAL POST
* Two weeks after their helicopter escape from a Quebec jail
sparked an international manhunt, three alleged gangsters were
recaptured as they slept early Sunday morning when a police
tactical unit busted into an upscale condo near Montreal's Old
Port, taking them without firing a shot. (bit.ly/1nvK4zu)
