PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 26

June 26 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Grocer Sobeys Inc is set to announce on Thursday that it is closing underperforming stores and cutting jobs following its $5.8-billion acquisition of rival Safeway Canada as it looks for savings in an intensifying food fight. (bit.ly/1plXGmo)

** Waterfront Toronto spent $11,565 for each of the 36 pink umbrellas that dot Sugar Beach and another $529,800 for the lakeside park's large candy-striped rocks - money spent without public scrutiny by an agency that is running out of cash, said the Toronto councillor who unearthed the spending details. (bit.ly/1sHdhhU)

Reports in the business section:

** Google Inc has set the stage for the biggest battle yet in the technology world, unveiling a series of tools and services designed to allow the search giant to compete directly with Apple for control of the nascent but hugely lucrative connected devices market. (bit.ly/1lYjnGO)

NATIONAL POST

** A report by the Senate Ethics Office has concluded that Tory Senator Pierre-Hugues Boisvenu broke the upper chamber's conflict of interest code by intervening on behalf of an employee with whom he had a relationship. (bit.ly/1ixRzIP)

** The University of Ottawa has relieved the head coach of its men's varsity hockey team after an internal investigation of allegations of drinking and sexual misconduct by some players during a trip to Thunder Bay in February. (bit.ly/1lYnhiT)

FINANCIAL POST

** British Columbia's minister of natural gas Rich Coleman urged the federal government to keep the doors open on temporary foreign workers as the province looks to head off a skill shortage tied to development of a liquefied natural gas industry. (bit.ly/1nGQDzc) (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)
