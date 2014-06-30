PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 30

June 30 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Brian Storseth, Conservative party MP from Alberta, is
speaking out against Employment Minister Jason Kenney's changes
to the temporary foreign worker program, calling for an
exception to be made for the province. (bit.ly/1iMhA7x)
* A group of prominent General Motors of Canada Ltd dealers
is suing the company and its parent General Motors Co,
saying the auto maker has ignored their repeated pleas for
financial help to address a dramatic drop in sales and market
share. (bit.ly/1qqnyNH)
Reports in the business section:
* BCE Inc, Rogers Communications Inc,
Shaw Communications Inc and the Canadian Broadcasting
Corp, Canada's biggest broadcast companies are at odds with each
other over consumer choice and support for local programming,
setting the stage for a debate at September hearings that could
reshape the way Canadians watch and pay for television. (bit.ly/1lIwf2I)
NATIONAL POST
* Four federal by-elections in Toronto and Alberta on Monday
will provide a test of just how far back from the wilderness the
Liberals have come under the leadership of Justin Trudeau. The
most crucial test will likely be in Trinity-Spadina, where the
Liberals are going all-out to steal a seat held by the New
Democratic Party since 2006 by Olivia Chow, the widow of beloved
former party leader Jack Layton. (bit.ly/1z1F1hU)
* Canadian doctors are looking at offering a fascinating new
procedure for saving the fertility of pre-pubescent cancer
patients, where pieces of ovary or testicle are frozen before
toxic treatments, then transplanted back years or decades later.
Scientific and ethical questions still hang over the concept,
and a little-known Canadian law could actually prevent lab
research on it. (bit.ly/1mMtXQl)
FINANCIAL POST
* Spanish billionaire behind the Zara retail banner,
Amancio Ortega Gaona, is buying into Toronto's upscale Yorkville
commercial district, paying $255 million for 150 Bloor St. W., a
270,000-square-foot mixed retailing and office building, sources
tell the Financial Post. (bit.ly/1qqoKRc)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)