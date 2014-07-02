PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 2

July 2 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Unless Canada makes a lot more contributions to the
International Space Station, it could be a while before another
Canadian astronaut visits the giant orbiting space laboratory.
For the moment, what's clear is that no Canadians will be
heading up to the space station before 2017. (bit.ly/1iXcBAK)
** An Amber Alert remained in effect across Alberta on
Canada Day as police continued to search for leads in the
perplexing disappearance of a five-year-old boy and his
grandparents. Nathan O'Brien was reported missing Monday morning
when his mother went to pick him up after a sleep-over at the
grandparents' southwest Calgary home and they weren't there. (bit.ly/1jIT8i4)
Reports in the business section:
** Canadian retailers are bracing for a fashion fight this
fall. Wal-Mart Canada Corp is stepping up its focus on
styles of the season at lower price points in a bid to raise the
profile of its key George line. At the same time, Target Corp
is intent on repositioning its sweet spot of affordable
trendy fashions. Canadian grocer Loblaw Cos Ltd is looking to
expand its Joe Fresh styles beyond North America in its bid to
woo price-conscious fashionistas. (bit.ly/1vvuOFG)
NATIONAL POST
** More than 150 acute care patients and long-term residents
have been moved from a hospital in eastern Saskatchewan because
of flooding. The full-scale evacuation at St. Peter's Hospital
in the city of Melville, about 145 kilometers northeast of
Regina, took place because a creek behind the facility was
rising on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1o1ilpo)
** A seven-year-old girl was airlifted to hospital with a
"serious leg injury" after being struck by a boat in Lake
Rosseau, Ontario Provincial Police said. (bit.ly/1xfNmg0)
FINANCIAL POST
** Having dumped the lowly penny, the Royal Canadian Mint is
planning to create two high-value coins that won't appear in any
change handed out at the local Tim Hortons. A recent cabinet
order authorizes the mint to produce two coins with face values
of $1,000 and $1,250, destined for collectors rather than
pockets or purses. (bit.ly/1lSoU0O)
** Toronto-based Globe and Mail newspaper's reporters appear
to be preparing to launch a competing online publication to add
leverage in their standoff with management. Leaders of The
Globe's workers' union, Unifor Local 87-M, have recommended the
rejection of management's latest contract offer, which is
scheduled to go to a vote on Wednesday afternoon. (bit.ly/TOki0g)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)