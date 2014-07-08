PRESS DIGEST- Canada- July 8

Canada's Precision Drilling posts bigger loss as costs rise
April 24 Canadian rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp posted a bigger quarterly loss due to higher costs of moving some rigs to meet a jump in demand from U.S. shale producers.
July 8 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Thousands of New Brunswickers cope without electricity, phones, hot water and gas while the province cleans up after post-tropical-storm Arthur. Most of the 86,000 customers still without electricity may have to wait until Wednesday evening for it to be restored. (bit.ly/1tfSemT)
** The federal government's prostitution bill is vulnerable to a constitutional challenge, a Canadian lawyers group says - a warning that comes as Justice Minister Peter MacKay revealed the government wrote the bill without outside legal opinions but expects it to pass muster. (bit.ly/TOda3E)
Reports in the business section:
** Canada's largest telecom company BCE Inc is crying foul over Ottawa's announcement that it will set aside 60 percent of the airwaves in a new public auction for small wireless players in another attempt to jump-start a fourth national carrier. (bit.ly/1mAyBSJ)
NATIONAL POST
** In a vote split down ideological lines, Toronto City Council voted Monday to appoint Ceta Ramkhalawansingh, an activist and retired civil servant, as the new councillor for the downtown ward of Trinity-Spadina. Adam Vaughan, the elected councillor, stepped down earlier this year. He was elected as Liberal MP for Trinity-Spadina in a byelection last week. (bit.ly/1qerPA3)
** Toronto Police are not ruling out a connection between a missing Mississauga family and a charred car with three bodies found north of Barrie. (bit.ly/1jknyNc)
FINANCIAL POST
** WestJet Airlines Ltd is moving farther away from its roots as a low-cost carrier with plans to add widebody planes to its fleet - a move that will allow it to expand overseas, putting it in closer competition with Air Canada at a time when Canada's largest airline is flying fuller planes than ever before. WestJet says it will introduce the larger planes in the fall of 2015. (bit.ly/1qemngw)
** About one month after BENEV Capital and Difference Capital Financial, its largest shareholder, agreed to patch up their differences and end a proxy contest, tensions between the two have resurfaced. (bit.ly/1mE8qdR) (Compiled by Sudarshan Varadhan)
