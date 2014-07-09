PRESS DIGEST- Canada- July 9

July 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's staff called police after protesters disrupted a press conference on Tuesday, but an officer ended up accusing the mayor's sobriety coach of kicking a demonstrator. A handful of protesters, some of whom removed their shirts, loudly called on the mayor to resign as he spoke out against a proposal to redesign Eglinton Avenue West to make it more attractive to pedestrians and cyclists. (bit.ly/1k4MNxH)

** Toronto Councillor Doug Ford said a window on his SUV was smashed on Monday night, and he alleged that the incident may have been politically motivated. The outspoken councillor, who is running the re-election campaign for his brother, Mayor Rob Ford, told reporters at City Hall on Tuesday morning that the rear window on his car had been vandalized. (bit.ly/1r6gOT1)

Reports in the business section:

** General Electric Co chairman and chief executive officer Jeff Immelt said Canada's energy industry needs to make the crude wrung from the Alberta oil sands competitive with other sources around the world in terms of greenhouse gas emissions, and is positioning the industrial conglomerate to play a key role. (bit.ly/1meIswy)

NATIONAL POST

** A 31-year-old teacher is dead and two others are seriously injured after one or more people opened fire outside a public housing building in North York just after midnight on Tuesday. Abshir Hassan, 31, a supply teacher at Lawrence Heights Middle School, died at the scene, police said. The other two victims are a 22-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman. (bit.ly/1pZ1I4w)

** Alleged Anonymous hacker Matt DeHart has been put on suicide watch and his refugee hearing has been postponed. Instead of appearing before a Toronto refugee tribunal Tuesday he was confined in a suicide watch cell after returning to jail from hospital, where he was treated after another suicide attempt. (bit.ly/1lTn7DZ)

FINANCIAL POST

** Saskatchewan, and perhaps one or more Atlantic provinces, will join Ontario and British Columbia in Ottawa's proposed national securities watchdog, sources say. Finance Minister Joe Oliver will announce that Saskatchewan will sign onto the fledgling Co-operative Capital Markets Regulator, according to sources. (bit.ly/1qiD7mX)

** Canada's banking system isn't as solid as it was a year ago because of the federal government's plan to implement a bail-in regime for domestic, systemically important banks, but there remains little to worry about when it comes to the overall strength of the country's biggest lenders, says Moody's Investor Services Inc. (bit.ly/1qUEvQA) (Compiled by Sudarshan Varadhan)