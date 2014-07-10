PRESS DIGEST- Canada- July 10

July 10 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Heavy rain is not the only reason the Assiniboine River
is flooding in the height of summer and threatening a swath of
communities across southern Manitoba this week, a new report
suggests. The elimination of vast numbers of small ponds and
wetlands across the Canadian prairie has removed a crucial
buffer that can temporarily store water on the landscape during
periods of excessive precipitation. (bit.ly/1rawNiP)
** Canada should "come off the sidelines" to take a more
active role in South Sudan as that country's humanitarian crisis
deepens, the head of Amnesty International's Canadian branch
says. Alex Neve made the comments after a 10-day visit to South
Sudan, where a violent conflict is causing widespread upheaval
in the world's newest country. (bit.ly/1ngOQU2)
Reports in the business section:
** Multimillionaire geologist Charles "Chuck" Fipke has sold
his remaining stake in Ekati, the first-ever Canadian diamond
mine he discovered two decades ago in the Arctic tundra of the
Northwest Territories. The native Albertan sold his 10 percent
interest to Dominion Diamond Corp for a total of $67
million (bit.ly/1nad8KL)
NATIONAL POST
** A father opened fire at a suburban Houston home
Wednesday, killing four of his children as well as two adults
who were with them, and critically wounding his 15-year-old
daughter, authorities said. The suspected gunman eventually
surrendered after a three-hour standoff with deputies who had
cornered him. (bit.ly/1rayexz)
** The Conservative government is examining a whole new
business model to effectively buy, sell and use the time and
skills of federal employees: Meet the BURO-crat. The government
has been planning a pilot project at some federal agencies that
would apply "market principles" to more efficiently use federal
bureaucrats and help smooth out busy and slow work periods,
according to government records. (bit.ly/W05QUP)
FINANCIAL POST
** The Canadian arm of China Petrochemical Corp
may shelve work on its Northern Lights oil sands lease or sell
the property entirely, as Chinese companies begin to rethink
future investment prospects in the world's No. 3 crude reserve.
Sinopec, as the company is known, could delay efforts to develop
the property or seek to sell its interest in the lease entirely
as it consolidates its North American assets, a person familiar
with board-level discussions in Beijing said. (bit.ly/U5bLX7)
** CNOOC Ltd subsidiary Nexen Energy ULC is
restructuring its operations and letting go staff despite
pledges to Ottawa by China's largest offshore oil producer to
keep all employees and senior management and turn the
Calgary-based company into a platform for growth, industry
sources say. (bit.ly/1tquxZ3)
