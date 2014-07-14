PRESS DIGEST- Canada- July 14

July 14 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Canadian government has given itself broad new powers to share Canadian immigration files and other information with foreign governments - a practice that could have far-reaching implications for individuals who cross borders. (bit.ly/1jqqfMZ)

** Power has been restored to the remaining homes and businesses in Nova Scotia affected by a powerful post-tropical storm, but thousands of New Brunswickers remained without power more than a week after the system hit the Maritimes. (bit.ly/1kUfsWj)

Reports in the business section:

** Canada's airlines and airports are gearing up to fight Ontario's plan to more than double the tax on aviation fuel, arguing it will increase the number of Canadians traveling out of U.S. airports where taxes and fees are substantially lower. (bit.ly/1oVn4Ms)

NATIONAL POST

** Carleton University journalism professor Allan Thompson will announce Monday that he wants to run as a Liberal candidate in the next federal election. Thompson, who covered federal politics during his 17-year career with the Toronto Star, will seek the Liberal nomination in the rural Ontario riding of Huron-Bruce, where he grew up. (bit.ly/1qXxqx2)

** Terrorists are deliberately placing people in the path of an Israeli offensive aimed at stopping rocket attacks from Gaza, says Prime Minister Stephen Harper. Harper says there is evidence that Hamas, listed by Canada as a terrorist organization, is using human shields in its attempts to stave off the Israeli offensive. (bit.ly/W2P0El)

FINANCIAL POST

** Royal Bank of Canada, which was looking to raise C$750 million ($698.6 million), ended up receiving orders of C$1-billion of 10-year Basel-111 compliant debt that can be called after five years. (bit.ly/1nwB8fY) ($1 = 1.07 Canadian Dollars) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)