PRESS DIGEST- Canada- July 15

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Ontario Liberals are promising to build more transit, dole out grants to businesses, create a new provincial pension plan and develop the Ring of Fire mineral deposit - all while balancing the budget in three years. (bit.ly/1ylcvX0)

** A new wave of court actions has been filed in relation to the Northern Gateway project, adding to the legal challenges dogging the C$7.9 billion ($7.36 billion) proposal and raising more questions about if and when it will proceed. (bit.ly/1qCDSri)

Starting near Edmonton, Alberta, Enbridge Inc's Northern Gateway would run 1,177 km (730 miles) - mostly through the wilderness of northern British Columbia - to Kitimat, a deepwater port on the Pacific Coast.

Reports in the business section:

** As mobile gaming becomes increasingly popular in China, Baidu Inc, China's biggest search engine company, is visiting Vancouver and Toronto to see if it can strike productive relationships with Canadian game developers. (bit.ly/1oD4828)

NATIONAL POST

** The New Democratic Party's appeal for the Federal Court of Canada to overturn a decision by the House of Commons' governing body has been blasted by a Conservative backbencher as an attempt to take away power from Parliament and turn it over to the judiciary. (bit.ly/WetOvJ)

** Calgary police have arrested a suspect who is facing murder charges in the disappearance of Nathan O'Brien and his grandparents Alvin and Kathryn Liknes, but one relative says the family still hopes they are alive. (bit.ly/Weu0ee)

FINANCIAL POST

** The dramatic rise of U.S. crude oil and natural gas production is disrupting even long-established trade flows inside Canada, as Alberta producers are increasingly finding themselves competing for - and losing - market share to American petroleum suppliers, even in their home province. (bit.ly/1r0LvtG)

** More than five years after the global recession kicked the legs out from under business jet demand, sales are gradually improving in the hardest-hit parts of the market, according to the head of Bombardier Inc's business aircraft division. (bit.ly/1zEqLfd)