PRESS DIGEST- Canada- July 17

THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are expected to lay
charges against Senator Mike Duffy on Thursday in connection
with improper expense claims charged to taxpayers, a development
that would add fresh fuel to the controversy surrounding this
Prime Minister Stephen Harper appointee to the Red Chamber. (bit.ly/1l6XfoC)
* The Royal Canadian Navy has opened another investigation
into three incidents of alleged misconduct in San Diego by the
crew of HMCS Whitehorse, including whether there was a "failure
of leadership." (bit.ly/1nzCyli)
Reports in the business section:
* Barrick Gold Corp's new chairman John Thornton
eliminated the chief executive position in a management shakeup
that sees Jamie Sokalsky leave as CEO and cements the former
banker's authority at the top of the world's biggest gold
producer. (bit.ly/1tUN5kh)
NATIONAL POST
* Ontario's opposition parties said on Wednesday the Liberal
government is not being honest with people about its plans to
"maximize" the value of provincial assets like the Liquor
Control Board, Ontario Power Generation and Hydro One. (bit.ly/1mhSKHk)
* A graduate student from Tunisia arrested over an Al-Qaeda
plot to derail a Toronto-bound train tried to send $3,000 to
terrorists in Syria and Mali, a lawyer said on Wednesday. The
terror financing allegation against Chiheb Esseghaier came as a
New York judge sentenced one of his former associates, Ahmed
Abassi, to 15 months for U.S. immigration violations. (bit.ly/1oLEo3E)
FINANCIAL POST
* In a sign of the mounting tensions over new energy
infrastructure, Enbridge Inc has raised the possibility
of an "attack" on one of its pipelines. (bit.ly/UbYQSK)
* In a move that adds uncertainty to PetroChina's
plans for Canada, Zhiming Li, the PetroChina
executive who built and headed the Chinese company's operations
in this country for the past four years, has been arrested by
the Chinese government. (bit.ly/1r60VN6)
