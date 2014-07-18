PRESS DIGEST- Canada- July 18

July 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Police Chief Bill Blair has withdrawn a request to the Toronto Police Services Board to deny reimbursing a former drug squad officer for legal fees after charges against him in a police corruption case were thrown out. (bit.ly/1nSkTtQ)

* Flames from a fast-moving wildfire have forced the evacuation of more than 2,500 residents from several neighbourhoods in British Columbia's Okanagan region. (bit.ly/1swFoz8)

Reports in the business section:

* A sweeping management shuffle at Loblaw Companies Ltd signals that the Weston family, the grocer's largest shareholder, is moving to further assert control at a time of massive change at the retailer. (bit.ly/1r6A0AI)

NATIONAL POST

* Suspended senator Mike Duffy will vigorously defend himself, his lawyer said on Thursday after a staggering 31 criminal charges were laid against him for fraud, breach of trust and even bribery. (bit.ly/1rw0Pxu)

* There may be only one winnable Alberta seat for the Liberals in next year's federal election - and two prominent Liberals both appear to want it. Kent Hehr, a quadriplegic lawyer who has represented much of the area as a provincial MLA for six years, has announced he will seek the federal nomination for Calgary Centre. Also in the race is Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi's chief of staff Chima Nkemdirim, who had long been tapped to run for the nomination. (bit.ly/1pin6wx)

FINANCIAL POST

* The Canadian Bond Investors' Association is lashing out at Royal Bank of Canada, accusing the country's largest bank by revenue of shirking its duty to investors in issuing the country's first-ever non-viable contingent capital (NVCC) subordinated debenture earlier this month. (bit.ly/1zPZ9nx)

* Many Western Canadians are critical of the energy sector's environmental performance and actively raise funds for or donate money to environmental causes, but still believe oil and gas development should be expanded, according to a new survey commissioned by Canada West Foundation. (bit.ly/1oQlust)