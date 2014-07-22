PRESS DIGEST- Canada- July 22

July 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A Chinese man accused of being the "directing mind" behind a corporate-espionage conspiracy to steal jet-fighter secrets from Pentagon contractors is a Canadian immigrant who is being stripped of his residency status. (bit.ly/1n8LvH3)

* The mysterious shooting death of a respected Florida law professor originally from Toronto took a sinister turn on Monday as investigators revealed that Dan Markel was the victim of a targeted attack. (bit.ly/1A0wwEi)

* Mark Brock has been growing corn near London, Ontario, for decades but he has never seen a market quite like this with prices plummeting so fast he may not even try to sell some of his crop this year. Like many farmers, Brock has been trying to protect his profits by forward selling as much of his corn as possible. (bit.ly/1uaPR4Z)

* The New Democratic Party is vigorously defending allegations it improperly put parliamentary staff in so-called satellite offices in Quebec before a meeting by the House of Commons panel that monitors spending by members of parliament. (bit.ly/WvqFqU)

* Senator Mike Duffy allegedly charged the Senate for personal travel to funerals, and disbursed money to three people for illegitimate expenses under the guise of a consulting contract. The allegations are contained in newly released court documents. The documents were made public on Monday, several days after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced that it was charging the suspended senator with 31 criminal counts. (bit.ly/1lppSgW)

* Rogers Publishing announced a small shakeup to its magazine mastheads on Tuesday, with three top editors cut loose, as part of an effort to streamline its editorial structure. According to an internal staff memo, the position of editor-at-large, held by Dianne de Fenoyl, would be eliminated, and de Fenoyl would be leaving after nearly a decade with the company. (bit.ly/1n8QZ4q)

* Fashion industry veteran Mario Grauso has been promoted to president of Loblaw Companies Ltd's in-house apparel brand Joe Fresh. The move comes as part of a major management shuffle at the country's biggest grocery chain last week, which saw Galen Weston named president of the retailer and the exit of president Vicente Trius. (bit.ly/1kONJqg) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)