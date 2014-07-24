PRESS DIGEST- Canada- July 24

July 24 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canada is facing criticism over provincial jails bursting with prisoners who are presumed innocent, creating in effect a system of punishment without trial. (bit.ly/1pewcvI)

* The Arctic may be a hot commodity, with remarkable resource and tourism opportunities, but a conference has heard that Canada and the United States are barely out of the ice age when it comes to harnessing its growth. (bit.ly/WF26IL)

Reports in the business section:

* Bombardier Inc is reorganizing its operations into four divisions in a move that will cause 1,800 job losses and the retirement of Bombardier Aerospace president Guy Hachey, who held overall responsibility for the struggling C Series airplane program. (bit.ly/1pKtDQQ)

NATIONAL POST

* An international alert accusing a man living north of Toronto of being a mob boss went ignored by Canadian police because Canada does not recognize the crime of Mafia association, the tool used by the Italian government to tackle powerful organized crime groups, an immigration hearing heard on Wednesday. (bit.ly/WIsUHN)

* A Canadian group is planning to bring about 1,000 litres of water from Windsor to Detroit to protest thousands of residential service shutoffs by Detroit's water department. (bit.ly/1kXgS2E)

FINANCIAL POST

* Calgary, Canada's oil capital, has surpassed Ottawa as the city with the nation's highest family incomes, new data show. The median family income in the southern Alberta city rose 5.2 percent to C$98,300 ($91,700) in 2012, the most-recent reporting period, to snag top spot in the nation, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1rDi4zN)

* Bombardier Inc's chief operating officer and president of the aerospace division Guy Hachey is retiring as part of a sweeping restructuring, the company said late on Wednesday. The move comes amid multiple delays in development of the flagship CSeries jet. (bit.ly/1peDwVB) ($1 = 1.0723 Canadian Dollars) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)