PRESS DIGEST- Canada- July 25

July 25 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Toronto mayoral candidate John Tory has written to the
city's integrity commissioner, asking whether her investigation
involving current Mayor Rob Ford will be completed in time for
the October election. (bit.ly/WOuNm2)
** Two children and a woman on her first overseas trip are
among five Canadians missing after an Air Algerie flight
carrying 116 people across the Sahara desert changed course to
avoid a storm, disappeared from radar and crashed. (bit.ly/1zbrN16)
Reports in the business section:
** If BlackBerry Ltd Chief Executive John Chen is
worried about International Business Machines Corp and
Apple Inc combining their efforts in enterprise
technology, he's not letting on. In an interview with the
Financial Times, he likened the team-up to when "two elephants
start dancing," and suggested that his drive to transform the
troubled handset maker is making the company nimble enough to
compete with all. (bit.ly/1um0JNM)
NATIONAL POST
** A United Nations committee has told Canada it should free
the man with no name - an immigrant who has been detained for
seven years because the Canadian government can't identify who
he is, or to where he should be deported. (bit.ly/1jYWEKA)
** An Ottawa doctor who caused a public health scare in 2011
after her endoscopy clinic failed a health inspection has agreed
never to practise medicine again. Dr. Christiane Farazli was
publicly reprimanded Thursday by the Ontario College of
Physicians and Surgeons for disregarding the safety of patients
and ignoring the fundamental principles of infection control. (bit.ly/1keQtCS)
FINANCIAL POST
** Malaysia's Petroliam Nasional Bhd is seeking
potentially billions in tax relief from the Canadian government
in exchange for opening new markets for Canadian natural gas, as
it inches closer to a final investment decision on a British
Columbia export terminal. (bit.ly/1lCLl6i)
** Making improvements to its fresh food business helped
Loblaw Companies Ltd stay at the leading edge of a
brutally competitive grocery sector in the second quarter. (bit.ly/1rQgwQn)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)