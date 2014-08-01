PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Aug 1

Aug 1 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* China's ambassador to Canada, Luo Zhaohui, has said if
Ottawa has evidence that Beijing is responsible for a
cyberattack on a top Canadian research body, it should turn it
over to the Chinese government.
The Canadian government this week said computers at the
National Research Council were breached, and pointed to "a
highly sophisticated Chinese state-sponsored actor." (bit.ly/1og6pzo)
* The Canadian government has denied a request from
freedom-of-expression charity, pen Canada, for auditors'
guidelines on political activity, saying revealing how the
Canada Revenue Agency conducts audits could hamper their work.
(bit.ly/1s9bGOp)
In the business section:
* Wind Mobile SA's foreign owner has put a C$300
million price tag on the startup wireless carrier, but with a
number of players circling the asset, the ultimate outcome may
depend on Canada's efforts to encourage the consolidation of new
entrants in the cellular industry. Quebecor Inc said
Thursday it is still in talks over financial and strategic
arrangements that could culminate in it playing a role in a
consolidated fourth national wireless carrier. (bit.ly/1qwym9e)
NATIONAL POST
* Prime Minister Stephen Harper is reiterating his
government's hard line against Hamas, saying it is solely
responsible for the death and destruction in Gaza. Harper said
while no one likes to see the suffering and loss that's
occurring in the Middle East, Hamas is to blame. (bit.ly/1xJhpuM)
* Despite attempts by Justin Trudeau-led federal Liberals to
win back ethnic voters, the Conservatives continue to raise more
money from Chinese-Canadians than any other party, new
fundraising data suggest. (bit.ly/1uO008c)
FINANCIAL POST
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Canadian business's new
Chief Executive Dirk Van den Berghe's hiring could be the surest
sign yet that the biggest retailer in the world wants to get
smaller in Canada. Finding space for its stores in the urban
markets of Canada's major cities has been a stumbling block for
the country's largest mass merchant, which has been rapidly
expanding its grocery business to all of its big-box stores
across Canada. (bit.ly/1pLopDj)
* Quebecor Inc CEO Pierre Dion reiterated his
demand that Canada bring in new rules to force down roaming
rates before his company consider becoming Canada's fourth
wireless carrier, but he also cautioned that even if Quebecor
gets what it wants, it might not take the challenge. (bit.ly/1m4qkS9)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)