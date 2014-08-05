PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Aug 5

Aug 5 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Canadian government's secretive electronic
intelligence agency, Communications Security Establishment
Canada, is not disclosing how long it can hold onto Canadians'
communications, even though its leaders have said that "firm"
time limits are in place to protect privacy. (bit.ly/1onyQLX)
* Canadian National Railway Co says it is still
negotiating with the Gitxsan First Nation, as the deadline
passed to vacate land along the Skeena River in northwestern
British Columbia that is claimed by the Gitxsan. (bit.ly/1pVnCzH)
Reports in the business section:
* Amid mounting public concern over the link between
pesticides and the decline of insect pollinators, the industry
group that represents the makers of the chemicals says
restricting use of the crop protection would "handcuff" farmers
in their battle against insects. (bit.ly/UQcpIg)
NATIONAL POST
* An official of the city of Nunavut says a plan to douse
Iqaluit's dump fire, which has been curling northern nostrils
for months, has been delayed by the city's attempt to get
someone else to pay for it. The fire has been fouling air with
chemicals since May 20. (bit.ly/1pVoVhU)
* Smoke from Canada's wildfires, which have burned vast
tracks of forest in British Columbia and the Northwest
Territories, has been spotted as far away as Portugal. And its
travel is fuelled in part by incredible clouds created by the
fires, that act like chimneys funnelling smoke and ash as high
as 10 to 15 kilometres into the atmosphere. (bit.ly/1kCiJzn)
FINANCIAL POST
* Air Canada says it may resume flights to Venezuela that
were suspended in March, if outstanding issues such as the
payment of funds from ticket revenues are addressed by the South
American country. (bit.ly/1zQ7Yg0)
* A boardroom shake-up at Cliffs Natural Resources Inc
has raised the likelihood that its international assets
will hit the market, creating some intriguing buying
opportunities for Canadian miners in their own backyard. These
assets include a troubled iron ore mine in Quebec and a huge
chromite deposit in Northern Ontario's "Ring of Fire". (bit.ly/1AQDWKu)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)