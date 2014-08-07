PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Aug 7

Aug 7 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canada's employment minister Jason Kenny said Ottawa will
"vigorously defend" the interests of two Canadian citizens
detained in China on spying allegations, and raised concerns
about religious freedom in that country. Kenney told reporters
the government is providing consular assistance and would work
with Chinese authorities on the matter. (bit.ly/1oG4ZD3)
* The Conservative Party of Canada is starting from scratch
in a Toronto-area riding after a bitter nomination battle led
both candidates to drop out. Eve Adams, who is currently an MP
in a nearby riding, and chiropractor Natalia Lishchyna have both
bowed out of the race to be the Tory nominee in the newly
created riding of Oakville North-Burlington. (bit.ly/1kKfNAR)
Reports in the business section:
* Canada's pork industry is bracing for a major blow after
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his country will ban
the import of agricultural products from countries that have
imposed sanctions on Russia. Pork products, including frozen
pork, ham, pig fat and offal, are Canada's largest agricultural
export to Russia. (bit.ly/1u08nMs)
NATIONAL POST
* Hours before assembly of first nations regional chief Jody
Wilson-Raybould became a Liberal Party of Canada candidate for
the 2015 federal election, Isadore Day, chief of the
1,300-member Serpent River First Nation drafted a complaint
criticizing her decision to keep her job until after the
election. Day accused Ms. Wilson-Raybould of "clear bias" and
"conflict of interest" and demanded "close examination and if
necessary, corrective measures."(bit.ly/1vef27f)
* Alberta Premier Dave Hancock announced on Wednesday that
he will ask the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to review the
Auditor General's investigative report into the alleged abuse of
Alberta's fleet of planes former Premier Alison Redford resigned
as MLA on Tuesday in the wake of scandals connected to her use
of the taxpayer-funded aircrafts. (http:/bit.ly/1zWNrGP)
FINANCIAL POST
* Canada may soon be home to another smartphone maker when
Moscow-based Yota Devices relocates its headquarters to Toronto
or Waterloo by the end of this year. Yota Devices, whose
flagship unit is an Android-based smartphone with screens on
both sides, is aiming to take advantage of the talent pool in
Canada left behind by BlackBerry Ltd in the wake of its
restructuring, said CEO Vlad Martynov. (bit.ly/1kKk6fu)
* Canada reported the largest merchandise trade surplus in
more than two years in June as exports reached a record on gains
in crude oil and metals. (bit.ly/1uq4TAs)
