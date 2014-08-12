PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Aug 12

Aug 12 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The rate of post-traumatic stress disorder among members
of the Canadian forces has nearly doubled since 2002, according
to a new survey of thousands of soldiers that underscores the
mental-health challenge this country and its military personnel
face after a decade of bloodshed in Afghanistan. (bit.ly/1pLlPzM)
** The Toronto Community Housing Corp has renewed its appeal
to the federal government for an C$864 million boost to fund its
capital repair backlog. The pitch is part of a C$2.6
billion($2.38 billion), 10-year capital financing plan that
Toronto city council unanimously passed in November. (bit.ly/1oGgXNs)
Reports in the business section:
** A trio of housewares chains owned by a prominent Canadian
retailing family has gone into bankruptcy protection, adding to
a growing array of domestic stores that are faltering in the
face of pressures from foreign powerhouses and online players.
Bombay & Co Inc, Bowring & Co Inc and Benix & Co Inc, owned
by a member of the Isaac Benitah family that also owns
Fairweather, International Clothiers and other chains, received
court protection from creditors last week, owing $86.6-million,
according to court documents. (bit.ly/XeuOjY)
NATIONAL POST
** Toronto Mayor Rob Ford publicly reported that an email
had been sent to the deputy mayor and his brother, Councillor
Doug Ford, threatening to blow up the Toronto City Hall unless
the mayor resigns within 12 hours. (bit.ly/1oDRAf9)
** Justin Bourque admits he targeted police officers on the
evening in June that he fatally shot three Mounties and injured
two others in Moncton, New Brunswick, using a semi-automatic
weapon. Bourque, 24, pleaded guilty Friday in the Court of
Queen's Bench in Moncton to three charges of first-degree murder
and two counts of attempted murder. (bit.ly/1yqg8JA)
FINANCIAL POST
** American shipping companies were caught flat-footed last
holiday season by last-minute online shoppers, but Canada's
Cargojet Inc says it has learned from its competitors'
mistakes and will double its capacity this Christmas. Delivering
packages on time will become an even more important proposition
for Cargojet as it prepares for a massive new seven-year
contract with Canada Post that will nearly double the size of
the company. (bit.ly/1mEWfZF)
** Crown Hill Capital Corp and Wayne Lawrence Pushka have
been ordered to pay just over C$20 million for breaches of
fiduciary duty and for using fund assets for their own benefit.
The bulk of the financial penalty meted out by the Ontario
Securities Commission on Monday represents "disgorgement" of the
funds, on top of C$1.87 million in administrative penalties.(bit.ly/1yqi0Ss)
(1 US dollar = 1.0944 Canadian dollar)
