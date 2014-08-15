PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Aug 15

Aug 15 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Via Rail says another derailment on a troubled northern
Manitoba railway line has forced an interruption of passenger
services between Thompson and The Pas until further notice. Via
said passengers scheduled to travel on the affected routes would
be offered alternate transportation and trains would continue to
operate between Churchill and Thompson, and The Pas and
Winnipeg. (bit.ly/VpiPOS)
** Liberal Party of Canada leader Justin Trudeau lashed out
on Thursday at the Canadian government over a Postmedia report
that Health Canada has approached three doctors' groups to sign
onto an anti-pot advertising campaign. During a visit to
Saskatoon, he suggested the move was meant as an attack on him
and his support for legalizing marijuana. (bit.ly/1pwdjpv)
Reports in the business section:
** Spotify, one of the Internet's biggest streaming music
services, launched an invitation-only preview of its Canadian
site, with plans to open it up to all users soon. Spotify joins
a growing list of companies that have also launched Canadian
streaming music sites, such as Songza and Google Inc.
(bit.ly/1ozC2tM)
NATIONAL POST
** Ontario's environment ministry has confirmed that
specimens collected on Monday from a bay in Upper Rideau Lake
north of Kingston, Ontario, are blue-green algae and that toxins
are present. The health unit said McNally's Bay cottagers and
residents who draw drinking water from the lake should use an
alternative source, as boiling does not remove the toxins. (bit.ly/1rzexOU)
** The bizarre case of a former U.S. airman seeking asylum
in Canada, claiming he was tortured by U.S. authorities probing
his links to the shadowy Anonymous hacker collective, is
sparking protest rallies and an international day of action.
Matt DeHart, 30, is in prison in Ontario awaiting an Aug. 20
refugee hearing in Toronto during which he will argue his claim
for refugee protection. (bit.ly/1vQ6Dr4)
FINANCIAL POST
** Energy financier Richard Grafton is planning a series of
deals in the Canadian oil patch over the next 18 months after
securing C$675 million in funding from a U.S. private equity
firm and a UAE sovereign wealth fund. (bit.ly/1kG9iP9)
** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is mulling two
scenarios in this fall's anticipated initial public offering of
Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N -
selling or taking a larger stake. (bit.ly/1pQFwq8)
