PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Aug 19

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canada's Transportation Safety Board will release the final results of a year-long investigation into the Lac-Megantic train disaster on Tuesday, offering the first definitive account of the series of events that led to the worst rail accident in modern Canadian history. (bit.ly/1oMm8MQ)

* Toronto City Council's licensing and standards committee has moved one step closer toward resolving a liquor-licence dispute between the city and the province that left restaurateurs caught in the middle. The committee voted on Monday to remove a new condition it had imposed on businesses seeking a new liquor license to have a letter of recommendation from their local Member of Provincial Parliament. (bit.ly/VC8gbm)

Reports in the business section:

* The Canada Revenue Agency's small list of approved foreign charities has been whittled down to zero, meaning Canadian donors hoping to give money to former U.S. president Bill Clinton's foundation, for example, are out of luck if they were banking on a tax credit. The CRA says foreign charities that receive a donation must then apply to the CRA to be registered as a qualified foreign charity, and they must either be involved in disaster relief, humanitarian aid or "activities in the national interest of Canada." (bit.ly/1uQDvi7)

NATIONAL POST

* Three Manitoba border guards have been suspended without pay for leaving their posts and helping the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to corral a local fugitive, according to their union. As per the union, two Emerson RCMP officers had zeroed in on a local hotel containing a man wanted on outstanding warrants and suspected of being armed. (bit.ly/1vbt06g)

* According to a joint report published by the CBC and the Swiss public broadcaster on Monday, Ben Aissa, former SNC-Lavalin Group Inc executive, suspected of participating in a bribery scheme connected to the McGill University Health Centre super hospital project, has now agreed to plead guilty to charges of bribery, money laundering and corruption in exchange for a sentence recommendation that could see him liberated from Swiss prison by April. (bit.ly/VBuk5z)

FINANCIAL POST

* Global investors cut their holdings of Canadian federal government bonds by a record in June, Statistics Canada said on Monday. The net divestment of C$9.42 billion came from both sales and bonds reaching maturity, the agency said from Ottawa. (bit.ly/1kQULAl) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)