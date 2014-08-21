PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Aug 21

Aug 21 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Community centers in the Metro Vancouver area are opening
up registration for day camps and other child-care programs for
the fall, signaling expectations for a continued teachers'
strike come September. Parents are anxiously awaiting news as
the expected start of school draws closer, but neither the
British Columbia Teachers' Federation nor the education ministry
will comment on negotiations, citing a media blackout. The
government maintains that it has no plans to legislate teachers
back to work. (bit.ly/1moHavn)
* The new leader of the Canadian Medical Association, Chris
Simpson, is calling out the government of Stephen Harper for its
inaction on healthcare, saying the medicare system is
floundering and Canadians are "tired of excuses as to why the
federal government can't take action." Simpson said given the
challenges posed by the aging baby-boomer demographic, the
starting point for healthcare reform needs to be creating a
comprehensive seniors' strategy. (bit.ly/1kX7DVo)
Reports in the business section:
* Robert Hogue, an economist at Canada's biggest bank Royal
Bank of Canada, says home prices could start falling in
2016 if interest rates return to more normal levels. And he
warned that, in the meantime, what goes up will likely come down
if salaries and incomes don't keep pace. (bit.ly/1oTW6at)
NATIONAL POST
* New Democratic Party Member of Parliament Sana Hassainia
has quit the caucus over what she felt was an excessively
pro-Israel stance on the current conflict in Gaza and demeaning
party demands to toe the line. Hassainia, who represents the
Montreal-area riding of Vercheres-Les Patriotes, alleged that
she was "punished" for supporting Mulcair rival Brian Topp for
the party leadership, including losing her position on the
Commons committee on the status of women. (bit.ly/1pfnrTG)
* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford said he had "no problem" submitting
to drug and alcohol tests if all other mayoral candidates do as
well, but then went on to suggest it should extend to all
political candidates and possibly civil servants. (bit.ly/1moK2Zn)
FINANCIAL POST
* Fitch Ratings has affirmed Canada's AAA credit rating and
says the outlook is stable. The New York-based global ratings
agency, in a report issued on Tuesday, said its assessment was
based, among other factors, on Canada's political stability and
track record of prudent fiscal management. (bit.ly/1ofXoH5)
* Target Corp Canada executives are under the gun to
make improvements to the money-losing retailer by Christmas
after unwrapping a not-so-pretty set of second-quarter results
on Wednesday. Target Corp Chief Executive Brian Cornell is
making the mass merchant's troubled start in Canada a top
priority after the fledgling unit reported an 11.4 percent slide
in second-quarter sales at established stores and a growing
operating loss. (bit.ly/1to38E0)
