PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Aug 22

Aug 22 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Ontario and Quebec are forging a central Canadian alliance
to co-operate on issues, including potentially expanding
electricity trade, hoping their combined clout will bring back
prosperity to both provinces. Ontario's Kathleen Wynne and
Quebec's Philippe Couillard announced the new regional
partnership in Quebec City on Thursday. (bit.ly/1ADlMeg)
* With students and parents preparing for an extension of
the ongoing teacher strike into the new school year, a public
spat erupted on Thursday after British Columbia's education
minister, Peter Fassbender said negotiations are impossible
because the leaders of the British Columbia Teachers' Federation
are at a conference in Kamloops. (bit.ly/1pPPcT5)
Reports in the business section:
* Calgary energy company, Penn West Petroleum Ltd
bogged down by debt following its biggest deal, the C$3.6billion
takeover of Canetic Resources Trust, had devised an aggressive
growth plan to spend heavily on new drilling techniques in hopes
of sending production and cash flow soaring. In the end, though,
Penn West could not drill itself to success. That led to a host
of management changes and asset sales in an effort to refocus
the company. But now it faces a new problem: the discovery of
accounting irregularities in the hundreds of millions of
dollars, making it the target of numerous investor lawsuits and
clouding its future. (bit.ly/1s8C8GH)
NATIONAL POST
* The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are considering
outsourcing the replacement and modernization of the national
sex offender registry and the creation of a proposed new public
website to the private sector. This is in advance of new
legislation, expected this fall, which will toughen penalties
for sexual predators. (bit.ly/1q47JK9)
* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper says police
investigations, not a national inquiry, are the best way to deal
with crimes involving missing and murdered aboriginal women. The
death of Tina Fontaine, a 15-year-old aboriginal girl found
wrapped in a bag and dumped in the Red River has prompted
renewed calls for a national inquiry. But the conservative
government has rejected all calls for a national inquiry, saying
it prefers to address the issue in other ways, such as through
aboriginal justice programs and a national DNA missing person's
index. (bit.ly/1txH8W8)
FINANCIAL POST
* The Ontario Securities Commission is allocating C$2.5
million collected from monetary sanctions and settlements to the
Canadian Foundation for Advancement of Investor Rights. The bulk
of the funds for the investor advocacy group will be placed in
trust with the recently established FAIR Canada Jarislowsky
Endowment Fund for long-term funding of the organization. The
remaining C$500,000 will cover day-to-day operating expenses at
FAIR. (bit.ly/1pZ76T7)
* Stockwell Day, the former federal international trade
minister and former Alberta treasurer, has joined the management
team of Pacific Future Energy Corp as a senior advisor,
director, and chair of the company's advisory committee. The
Vancouver-based company backed by Mexico's Grupo Salinas is
proposing a C$10 billion refinery on British Columbia's North
Coast. (bit.ly/1ohEPC9)
