PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Oct 28

Oct 28 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** On a day when the Conservative government tabled new
legislation to expand the powers of Canadian Security
Intelligence Service, sources say Ottawa is now weighing new
tools to deal with citizens who openly support terrorist attacks
on Canadians or back groups that urge this goal. (bit.ly/1teramw)
** The Canada government is beefing up its blacklist of
Canadian employers with a plan to include not only businesses
found to have broken temporary foreign worker program rules, but
also provincial labour laws. (bit.ly/12ZjVVF)
** Toronto has rejected the tumultuous reign of the Ford
brothers, choosing as their next mayor John Tory, a buttoned-up
former provincial politician who won over voters with his
promises of good governance and swift improvements to public
transit. (bit.ly/1oT2rUT)
NATIONAL POST
** Nearly one year after John Chen took the helm of
BlackBerry Ltd, the chief executive touted his
turnaround plan on Monday. In a post on networking website
LinkedIn, Chen said BlackBerry faced "tremendous challenges"
when he was appointed last November and he moved to create a
culture "that focuses on fixing things and finding solutions,
not on the obstacles before you". (bit.ly/10wwTt8)
** Canada's ambassador in the United States Gary Doer says
he has been busy since last week's terror attack in Ottawa
correcting "alarmist" media reports about the shooting. He has
spent years pointing out there are nowhere near 500 Canadians
fighting with ISIS, as one politician said. (bit.ly/1wDcbRZ)
** Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner Bob Paulson
says the video made by the gunman in last week's attack on the
National War Memorial contains evidence that the shooting was
driven by political and ideological motives. Paulson hopes that
it will eventually be released to the public. (bit.ly/1tDmN5A)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)