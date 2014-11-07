PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Nov 7

Nov 7 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development has trimmed its outlook for the Canadian economy, as it sees the global economic recovery evolving more slowly than it had previously expected. (bit.ly/1pv6irE)

** Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper shared a stage with Chinese e-commerce billionaire Jack Ma on Friday during Day 1 of his trade trip to China, where the founder of online sensation Alibaba Group Holding Ltd boasted he wants to sell 200,000 Canadian lobsters on his website in a single day. (bit.ly/1sdLC1S)

** Air Canada reported a small pension surplus at the beginning of 2014, a dramatic turnaround from the C$3.7 billion ($3.24 billion) deficit a year earlier. And that surplus has continued to grow throughout the year despite lower interest rates, said Chief Financial Officer Michael Rousseau. (bit.ly/1xfez3D) ($1 = C$1.1423)