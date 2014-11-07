PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Nov 7

Nov 7 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Organization for Economic Co-operation and
Development has trimmed its outlook for the Canadian economy, as
it sees the global economic recovery evolving more slowly than
it had previously expected. (bit.ly/1pv6irE)
** Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper shared a stage
with Chinese e-commerce billionaire Jack Ma on Friday during Day
1 of his trade trip to China, where the founder of online
sensation Alibaba Group Holding Ltd boasted he wants to
sell 200,000 Canadian lobsters on his website in a single day.
(bit.ly/1sdLC1S)
NATIONAL POST
** Air Canada reported a small pension surplus at
the beginning of 2014, a dramatic turnaround from the C$3.7
billion ($3.24 billion) deficit a year earlier. And that surplus
has continued to grow throughout the year despite lower interest
rates, said Chief Financial Officer Michael Rousseau. (bit.ly/1xfez3D)
($1 = C$1.1423)
