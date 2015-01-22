PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Jan 22

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 8
May 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 22 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
** Insolvent Target Canada owes billions of dollars to a long list of companies - big and small - including such familiar names as Procter & Gamble Co, Mattel Inc and Nestle. (bit.ly/1yvqgEs)
** The state of Alaska on Wednesday cancelled bids for a ferry terminal update that the Canadian government threatened to block because of a dispute over the use of American steel. (bit.ly/1GA15Gy)
** Canada's labour market is already limping, and lower oil prices could further dampen income growth and employment opportunities, the Bank of Canada says. (bit.ly/1CSWs4v)
** Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is actively pursuing a plan to take over or buy a significant stake in BlackBerry Ltd despite statements from both companies this week denying that such a plan may be in the works, according to a source. (bit.ly/1wpG0Ue)
** The Bank of Canada on Wednesday became the first major developed world bank to cut interest rates in response to collapsing oil prices, warning the resulting fallout poses a threat to Canada's economy and financial stability. (bit.ly/1yQwPnk)
** The financing window is open for Canadian gold miners, and they are rushing through it at a frantic pace before it shuts. Six companies have announced bought deal offerings since Tuesday evening: Romarco Minerals Inc, Detour Gold Corp , Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd, Primero Mining Corp , Asanko Gold Inc and Richmont Mines Corp. Between them, they are raising a whopping C$789.8 million. (bit.ly/1yvC89M) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)
TOKYO, May 8 The euro firmed and U.S. stock futures hit a record high on Monday after centrist Emmanuel Macron comfortably won the French presidential election.
