PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Jan 26

Jan 26 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's oil producers are being told to brace for more bad news, even as they struggle to cope with a collapse that has driven prices down by nearly 60 percent from their peak last June. Toronto-Dominion Bank economist Dina Ignjatovic said she expects WTI prices to sink below $40 as bulging inventories weigh on the market in the next few months. (bit.ly/1CypDvH)

** Goldcorp Inc's quest for new mines is a matter of survival, according to the company's chairman. "The only way mining companies can grow is through acquisitions and the only way they can survive is through acquisitions. Sometimes, I'm not sure people outside the mining business appreciate that," Ian Telfer said in a recent interview. (bit.ly/1BrgkMo)

** The federal government will not meet the Monday deadline set by the Thalidomide Victims Association of Canada to announce a financial aid package for Canadians harmed by the drug, an emotional setback for victims anticipating help to cope with their failing health. (bit.ly/1yIp4h8)

NATIONAL POST

** A bitter dispute over a $112 million investment in Caribbean casinos has placed Michael DeGroote, one of Canada's wealthiest businessmen, at the center of bizarre accusations of mafia exploitation, death threats and fraud. (bit.ly/1CMiFkc)

** Owning BlackBerry Ltd shares requires a strong stomach and over the last few months many investors have decided to say goodbye to the stock's dips and peaks. (bit.ly/1xXFA9d)

** While President Barack Obama's new tax proposals may never see the light of day, given the Republican majorities in both the House and Senate, they have generated discussion among cross-border tax practitioners. Dual citizens living in Canada or Canadians who own U.S. properties may wonder whether they need to reopen their estate plans in case the proposals, referred to by the White House as an attempt to close the "trust-fund loophole," ever come into law. (bit.ly/1yVHMkr) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee)