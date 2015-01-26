PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Jan 26

Jan 26 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada's oil producers are being told to brace for more
bad news, even as they struggle to cope with a collapse that has
driven prices down by nearly 60 percent from their peak last
June. Toronto-Dominion Bank economist Dina Ignjatovic said she
expects WTI prices to sink below $40 as bulging inventories
weigh on the market in the next few months. (bit.ly/1CypDvH)
** Goldcorp Inc's quest for new mines is a matter of
survival, according to the company's chairman. "The only way
mining companies can grow is through acquisitions and the only
way they can survive is through acquisitions. Sometimes, I'm not
sure people outside the mining business appreciate that," Ian
Telfer said in a recent interview. (bit.ly/1BrgkMo)
** The federal government will not meet the Monday deadline
set by the Thalidomide Victims Association of Canada to announce
a financial aid package for Canadians harmed by the drug, an
emotional setback for victims anticipating help to cope with
their failing health. (bit.ly/1yIp4h8)
NATIONAL POST
** A bitter dispute over a $112 million investment in
Caribbean casinos has placed Michael DeGroote, one of Canada's
wealthiest businessmen, at the center of bizarre accusations of
mafia exploitation, death threats and fraud. (bit.ly/1CMiFkc)
** Owning BlackBerry Ltd shares requires a strong
stomach and over the last few months many investors have decided
to say goodbye to the stock's dips and peaks. (bit.ly/1xXFA9d)
** While President Barack Obama's new tax proposals may
never see the light of day, given the Republican majorities in
both the House and Senate, they have generated discussion among
cross-border tax practitioners. Dual citizens living in Canada
or Canadians who own U.S. properties may wonder whether they
need to reopen their estate plans in case the proposals,
referred to by the White House as an attempt to close the
"trust-fund loophole," ever come into law. (bit.ly/1yVHMkr)
