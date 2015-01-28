PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 28

Jan 28 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada's big banks reduced their prime lending rates in
the wake of the Bank of Canada's unexpected move last week, but
stopped short of matching the central bank's
quarter-percentage-point cut in a bid to protect profits. (bit.ly/15KHKRZ)
** Tim Hortons Inc is letting go an unspecified number of
employees at its corporate offices as it prepares for a new era
under the new ownership of fast-food chain Burger King
. (bit.ly/15NStLk)
** The Manitoba government says it will revamp its child
welfare system and introduce new legislation that will
strengthen the Office of the Children's Advocate, a move that
comes six months after Tina Fontaine's high-profile death in
care and a decade after the province failed to protect an
aboriginal girl who was ultimately murdered. (bit.ly/1zajeEp)
NATIONAL POST
** Canada's finance minister insists low- and middle-income
families will see two-thirds of the benefits from the Stephen
Harper government's contentious multibillion-dollar tableau of
family-friendly measures. (bit.ly/1Dg6Vak)
** A tweet criticizing Prime Minister Stephen Harper for
hiding in a closet during last fall's attack on Parliament Hill
was swiftly removed from an Alberta Liberal party candidate's
Twitter account. (bit.ly/1yvOrhq)
** Pinetree Capital Ltd, an investment and merchant
bank that was a world leader in financing junior resource firms,
announced this week that controversial chairman and chief
executive Sheldon Inwentash is resigning after more than 22
years at the helm. (bit.ly/1D8LAPV)
