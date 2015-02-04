PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 4

Feb 4 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Major landlords of Target Canada have been battling with the U.S. discounter over how it will conduct its liquidation sales, which could steal business from their other mall tenants. (bit.ly/1xeDkcy)

** Gasoline prices have been creeping up across Canada and analysts say more increases are likely. But it's still a bargain compared with last year. According to price-tracking website Gasbuddy.com, the national average for a litre of regular was about 93 Canadian cents, an increase of 3.6 Canadian cents over the past week. (bit.ly/1xeDq3X)

** The federal government of Canada will delay parole eligibility for a decade or more beyond the current 25 years for some murderers, backing off a plan to make life truly mean life in prison by denying some convicted killers any hope of parole. (bit.ly/1EFDr9z)

** Calgary-based Nexen Energy ULC is reviewing its "organizational requirements" after its Chinese parent, CNOOC Ltd, announced deep investment cuts in response to the crash in oil prices. (bit.ly/1ArDR1U)

** WestJet Airlines Ltd expects its fuel costs to fall by as much as 30 percent in the first quarter but travellers won't see a penny of that unless the airline experiences a sudden drop in demand, executives said on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1vr31wo)

** Canadian Foreign Minister John Baird thanked his "friend and mentor" Stephen Harper as he confirmed he is quitting politics in the House of Commons on Tuesday. The prime minister gave him a big hug but probably felt like putting his foreign affairs minister in a headlock. (bit.ly/1DdcxEk)

