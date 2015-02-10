PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Feb 10

Feb 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Auto investment soared in Mexico last year and light vehicle production topped three million for the first time, underscoring Canada's decline to junior-partner status in North American Free Trade Agreement when it comes to the auto industry. (bit.ly/1z3CeC9)

** Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper shook up his foreign policy team with a mini-shuffle that moves his most valuable lieutenant Jason Kenney to Defence as the date approaches for Canada to decide on extending the politically sensitive military mission in Iraq. (bit.ly/1zFF3wZ)

** Ontario Provincial Police will question Premier Kathleen Wynne as part of the criminal investigation into bribery allegations against one of her top aides. The move comes after officers accused Wynne's deputy chief of staff for breaking anti-corruption laws by offering a former Liberal candidate a government job in exchange for dropping out of the Sudbury by-election race. (bit.ly/1Deb6p4)

NATIONAL POST

** Plans for a new no-frills airline are in flux after Canada Jetlines Ltd scrapped a proposed C$50 million ($40 million) IPO, but the company's president said a new deal is in the works. The company said on Friday that a reverse takeover deal with a capital-pool company called Inovent Capital Inc had been abandoned. (bit.ly/1zr8FJO)

** Queen's University says Melody Torcolacci, a professor who has come under fire for teaching anti-vaccination materials, will not lead the course in question for the rest of the term. The university had made headlines last week when a PowerPoint presentation from Torcolacci's first-year class showed what looked like a heavy anti-vaccination focus in her teaching. (bit.ly/1Ccwqau)

** Aboriginals who were adopted into white families during the 1960s "Scoop" are suing the federal government for the loss of their culture and emotional trauma. Almost 1,200 adoptees have filed a class-action lawsuit in Saskatchewan, seeking compensation from Ottawa for "cultural genocide". (bit.ly/1KIcbGh) ($1 = 1.2488 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)