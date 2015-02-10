PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Feb 10

Feb 10 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Auto investment soared in Mexico last year and light
vehicle production topped three million for the first time,
underscoring Canada's decline to junior-partner status in North
American Free Trade Agreement when it comes to the auto
industry. (bit.ly/1z3CeC9)
** Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper shook up his
foreign policy team with a mini-shuffle that moves his most
valuable lieutenant Jason Kenney to Defence as the date
approaches for Canada to decide on extending the politically
sensitive military mission in Iraq. (bit.ly/1zFF3wZ)
** Ontario Provincial Police will question Premier Kathleen
Wynne as part of the criminal investigation into bribery
allegations against one of her top aides. The move comes after
officers accused Wynne's deputy chief of staff for breaking
anti-corruption laws by offering a former Liberal candidate a
government job in exchange for dropping out of the Sudbury
by-election race. (bit.ly/1Deb6p4)
NATIONAL POST
** Plans for a new no-frills airline are in flux after
Canada Jetlines Ltd scrapped a proposed C$50 million ($40
million) IPO, but the company's president said a new deal is in
the works. The company said on Friday that a reverse takeover
deal with a capital-pool company called Inovent Capital Inc
had been abandoned. (bit.ly/1zr8FJO)
** Queen's University says Melody Torcolacci, a professor
who has come under fire for teaching anti-vaccination materials,
will not lead the course in question for the rest of the term.
The university had made headlines last week when a PowerPoint
presentation from Torcolacci's first-year class showed what
looked like a heavy anti-vaccination focus in her teaching. (bit.ly/1Ccwqau)
** Aboriginals who were adopted into white families during
the 1960s "Scoop" are suing the federal government for the loss
of their culture and emotional trauma. Almost 1,200 adoptees
have filed a class-action lawsuit in Saskatchewan, seeking
compensation from Ottawa for "cultural genocide". (bit.ly/1KIcbGh)
($1 = 1.2488 Canadian dollars)
