PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 18

Feb 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Cenovus Energy Inc, one of Canada's major oil sands firms, has turned to the market to raise at least C$1.5-billion ($1.21 billion) to help fund its already-reduced 2015 budget. The company said on Tuesday that it had raised the cash from a bought deal, selling 67.5 million shares for C$22.25 each. (bit.ly/17pnPZy)

** Tax relief is on the way this year for some of British Columbia's poorest families, but the provincial budget unveiled on Tuesday offers no new benefits to offset an array of government fee increases that most middle-class British Columbians will face. (bit.ly/17giNPl)

** The New Democratic Party is taking up the fight against Ottawa's anti-terrorism bill, planning to oppose the legislation on the grounds it gives too much power to security agencies to spy on the government's political enemies, party officials said. (bit.ly/1Laqwxg)

** The Royal Canadian Mounted Police pay council has compiled a "business case" that calls for a 10 percent raise, stating RCMP members have fallen far behind other police bodies. (bit.ly/1Blngxj)

** Bell Canada has tweaked its policy on tracking its cellphone customers' internet browsing habits, but public interest groups say the change does not go far enough. (bit.ly/1AEehHP)

NATIONAL POST

** SSQ Financial Group Inc is set to become the first Canadian insurer to address some of the chronic conditions that turn the body's immune system against itself. The company will also narrow the industry standard, the 30-day survival period, to 14 days. This means that, as long as those diagnosed survive two weeks, they will receive a life-insurance-style lump sum payment. (bit.ly/1La0sk7)

** One in five people working for Trinidad Drilling Ltd will lose their jobs as the company, one of Canada's largest drillers, is cutting spending, cutting salaries and trimming its workforce to survive the downturn in the oilfield. (bit.ly/1CHhVOO)

** Prime Minister Stephen Harper says "a lot" of Radio-Canada employees "hate" conservative values. Harper says those values that are loathed by many employees of CBC's French-language network are the same ones that he says are supported by a large number of Quebecers. (bit.ly/17gj051) ($1 = 1.2408 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)