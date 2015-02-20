PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 20

Feb 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A Toronto-based market research firm that did work for Target Corp says it was told to switch an invoice from the retailer's U.S.-based parent to Target Canada just several days before the company filed for creditor protection, leaving the firm with what it says is now a C$232,328 ($186,384) unpaid claim. (bit.ly/1F1vDfe)

** Steve Laut, the president of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, delivered a stern warning to the oil sands industry, telling a room full of Fort McMurray business people that they need to start cutting costs or the industry will fall into a "death spiral". (bit.ly/1AXAL5g)

** British Columbia's police complaint commissioner has reviewed hundreds of Abbotsford police search warrants and found problems that could put at least 43 cases in jeopardy. The investigation into the alleged misconduct of 17 Abbotsford officers dates as far back as 2008 and could stretch further. (bit.ly/1CRx4dG)

NATIONAL POST

** After three years of diligently trying to avoid the inevitable, the embattled board of directors at SNC Lavalin Group Inc went into full combat mode Thursday when the Royal Canadian Mounted Police charged the Montreal-based multinational in connection with a criminal investigation into its dealings in Libya. (bit.ly/1FBBvPS)

** In the face of new technology and budget cuts, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation is mulling the sale of its downtown Toronto headquarters, a move network officials admit may shake staff morale and its public image. (bit.ly/1EcyV1a)

** Bombardier Inc will sell C$750 million ($601.68 million) worth of shares at a 10 percent discount to its already beaten-down stock price as it seeks to bolster its balance sheet amid deteriorating financial results. (bit.ly/1zshdkX)

** The federal government is writing off another C$295 million in uncollected Canada student loans from more than 63,000 bad debts, leaving taxpayers on the hook for at least C

$837 million in write-offs over the last three years alone. (bit.ly/1FBEnfK) ($1 = 1.2465 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)