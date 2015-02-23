PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Feb 23

Feb 23 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Harper government's push to deliver a balanced budget
despite the burden of low oil prices has attracted fresh
attention to a potential stockpile of federal cash: a
multi-billion-dollar taxpayer stake in the auto business. The
government's remaining 73.4 million shares in General Motors
are now worth more than $3.40 billion in total, thanks to
the combined effect of a solid stock price and a weakened
Canadian dollar. (bit.ly/18fGjgk)
** The federal government is rejecting calls for more
independent oversight of Canada's national security agencies
even as it speeds passage of legislation that would give
sweeping new powers to spies and police in the name of fighting
terrorism. Parliament will vote Monday night on the
Anti-Terrorism Act after the Conservatives limited
second-reading debate for the legislation to three days. The
bill will be sent to a Parliamentary committee for scrutiny. The
Tories want the controversial legislation to become law before
the summer begins. (bit.ly/1DJttUL)
** Health officials say a 19th case of measles has been
confirmed in Quebec. Public health officials at a news
conference on Saturday would not confirm whether the new case is
a child or an adult, nor whether it is linked to Quebec's
previous 18 cases. The source of the outbreak for the first 18
cases has been traced to Disneyland, California. (bit.ly/1za9l6z)
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is
back in major deal-making mode with the all-cash $10.4 billion
agreement to acquire gastrointestinal disorders specialist Salix
Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (bit.ly/1EHJK9y)
NATIONAL POST
** Nova Scotia's largest newspaper has locked out its
unionized printing plant employees after contract negotiations
failed to reach an agreement. Thirteen press operators and
mechanics at the Halifax Chronicle Herald were locked out
Saturday, the company said in a news release. It said the
employees had turned down a proposal from management. (bit.ly/1DN6ab3)
** The federal government has sweetened the deal for
would-be natural gas exporters with new tax measures, but the
industry is still fretting about feasibility of West Coast
projects amid a deteriorating LNG price environment. (bit.ly/1ABbaNF)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)