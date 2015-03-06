PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 6

March 6 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Despite warnings by the Bank of Canada that the country's economy is in for a bumpy ride this year, household debt grew by 4.6 percent in January, a new report says. It was among the fastest pace of household credit expansion in the past two years. (bit.ly/1Kup3F3)

** The Canada Border Services Agency has ruled that cheap subsidized Chinese solar modules are being dumped into Canada, and is imposing stiff provisional import duties to protect Canadian manufacturers. (bit.ly/1Bem6Bb)

NATIONAL POST

** Bombardier Inc's CSeries program has been battered by multiple delays, major cost overruns and plenty of negative attention, but the aircraft itself is exceeding targets, which could help Bombardier secure more orders. (bit.ly/1H4SnMQ)

** No physician in the country should be forced to play a role in any aspect of assisted dying against their moral or religious beliefs, including referring patients to another doctor willing to help them die, the Canadian Medical Association said. (bit.ly/1wZWLa1)

** Three dozen cheerleading teams have now pulled out of a major tournament that begins on Friday at the West Edmonton Mall, three weeks after a Somali terror group threatened the Edmonton landmark. (bit.ly/1zS2rDk) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)