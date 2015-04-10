PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 10

April 10 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canada's biggest uranium producer, Cameco Corp,
is in advanced talks with India on a deal to supply the country
of 1.2 billion with fuel for nuclear power plants as Ottawa
prepares to welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi next
week, sources say.(bit.ly/1z18yWC)
** Canada is downgrading its forecast for economic growth to
just 2 percent as Finance Minister Joe Oliver prepares to
deliver the federal budget, citing the ripple effects of low oil
prices.(bit.ly/1z18INO)
** BCE Inc has ousted Bell Media president Kevin
Crull three weeks after he intervened in news coverage at the
company's television stations.(bit.ly/1adQjXs)
NATIONAL POST
** Seventy percent of the perpetrators in Canada's cases of
murdered and missing aboriginal women are indigenous, Bob
Paulson, the RCMP commissioner, has confirmed.(bit.ly/1yip7Tg)
** A Toronto-based credit union has upped the ante in the
spring mortgage market rate wars, a development that is likely
to make the country's most expensive markets even hotter. Though
the term is only for 18 months, Meridian, Ontario's largest
credit union, has offered what appears to be one of the lowest
rates ever on a fixed term at 1.49 percent.(bit.ly/1yipn4M)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)