PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 13

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Finding itself in the public eye like never before, the National Energy Board is looking to persuade Canadians that the energy regulator is up to the job of protecting their safety and the environment. Board chairman Peter Watson is in the middle of a cross-country tour to meet with municipal officials, First Nations leaders and first responders, and is promising to open the pipeline safety issues to new levels of public scrutiny. (bit.ly/1yjE2fF)

** Canada's second spectrum auction of the year is set to begin on Tuesday, with Telus Corp expected to be the major winner of new licenses among the country's three national wireless carriers. (bit.ly/1GD1iYN)

** The Conservative government is expanding its code of conduct for the credit and debit card industry to cover the growing gray area of paying for items with a smartphone. (bit.ly/1GZV43W)

NATIONAL POST

** The Canadian Armed Forces say one of their ships helped seize more than 600 kilograms of cocaine off El Salvador. The Forces say HMCS Whitehorse helped the U.S. Coast Guard intercept a vessel, where they found 15 bales of cocaine floating in the water nearby. (bit.ly/1I686vw)

** A Toronto immigration consultant has been charged with 88 counts for allegedly forging employment letters to obtain visas for religious workers, the Canada Border Services Agency said on Friday. (bit.ly/1ciUZgy) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)