PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 16

April 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi used a speech in front of nearly 10,000 Indo-Canadians in Toronto on Wednesday night to tout his achievements since becoming India's leader and promise that his country would overcome corruption and poverty. (bit.ly/1CR5qNA)

** Toyota Motor Corp will invest hundreds of millions of dollars to replace Corolla production that is being shifted to Mexico and to upgrade its Canadian factories for a new system to assemble vehicles, the president of the company's Canadian manufacturing arm says. (bit.ly/1INY9X3)

NATIONAL POST

** The Bank of Canada acknowledged Wednesday the country's output was flat-lining for most - if not all - of the first quarter, given that the fallout from the crash in crude appears to have been more "front loaded" than predicted just a few months.

For the central bank's policymakers, this will mean staying the course for now at current ultra-low interest rates and assessing the impact of still-low oil costs along the way. (bit.ly/1yv65sM)

** The numbers certainly aren't mind-blowing on Cameco Corp's five-year agreement to provide 7.1 million pounds of uranium to India through 2020. The deal is only estimated to be worth $350 million and it's small when you consider that the Saskatchewan-based miner sells about 33 million pounds of uranium annually. (bit.ly/1FWkXQT)

** Planned fee hikes at Canada's "quasi-monopoly" securities clearing and settlement system could drive the Ontario Financing Authority, a Crown agency that handles debt issues and risk management for the province, to take business outside the country. (bit.ly/1IhpoG0) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)

