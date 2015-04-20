PRESS DIGEST-Canada-April 20

April 20 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Federal officials dismiss as "hypothetical" the notion
that selecting an SNC-Lavalin Group Inc led consortium
to rebuild and operate Montreal's Champlain Bridge might
endanger the massive project.
** Ontario is expected to make history soon by becoming the
first jurisdiction in Canada to ban menthol-flavoured tobacco
products.
** The federal government's former top civil servant, Wayne
Wouters, is joining McCarthy Tetrault LLP as a part-time
strategic and policy adviser, the firm is to announce on Monday.
NATIONAL POST
** Deputy chief Mark Saunders has reportedly been chosen to
become Toronto's first black police chief. Several media reports
say the official announcement is expected Monday. (bit.ly/1H7uebS)
